ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Down 1.7%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $71.22 and last traded at $72.72. 874,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,007,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.96.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Headlands Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

