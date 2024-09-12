ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Shares Down 3.3%

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.32. 26,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 688,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PROK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ProKidney from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on ProKidney from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get ProKidney alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ProKidney

ProKidney Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $548.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ProKidney

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProKidney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.