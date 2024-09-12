Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.25 and last traded at $102.15. 376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.50.

Pro Medicus Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.84.

Pro Medicus Company Profile

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

