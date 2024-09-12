Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in State Street by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $82.59 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.89.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

