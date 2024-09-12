Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $373,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $170.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $193.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

