Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 0.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Southern by 21.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 17,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,139,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,959,000 after purchasing an additional 40,511 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $88.77 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.79.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $587,830.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,575.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,845 shares of company stock worth $2,266,455 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. Argus boosted their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

