Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $381,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 130,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,248 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 129,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $1,438,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,750,000 after buying an additional 107,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROW. TD Cowen decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.20.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,078. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $104.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.58. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

