Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $11.65 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.9% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $167.96 billion, a PE ratio of -494.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $34.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

