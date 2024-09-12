Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,250 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPIX. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,158,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 84.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 101,221 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,861,000. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,066 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GPIX opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.72. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $49.11. The company has a market capitalization of $185.41 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.3422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.