Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,250 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPIX. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,158,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 84.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 101,221 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,861,000. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,066 shares in the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:GPIX opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.72. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $49.11. The company has a market capitalization of $185.41 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Can Roblox Really Grow to 1 Billion Active Daily Users?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Biotech Breakout: Stocks for Your Watchlist
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Isn’t Playing Around: It’s Building Value
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.