Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,950 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $66.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average of $113.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $151.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.53.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

