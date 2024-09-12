Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2,948.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 133.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE ACI opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albertsons Companies

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.