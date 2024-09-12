Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.64. 18,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 32,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.