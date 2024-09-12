Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark downgraded Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.94.

Get Premier alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Premier

Premier Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Premier stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.40. Premier has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 131.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 18,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $396,443.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,487,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 18,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $396,443.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,487,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andy Brailo sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $346,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,154,400. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Premier in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Premier by 265.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Premier by 50.0% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Premier by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Premier in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.