PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PRA Group from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRAA

PRA Group Stock Down 0.7 %

PRAA opened at $20.23 on Monday. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $796.09 million, a P/E ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 1.49.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PRA Group

In related news, Director Geir Olsen acquired 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $251,332.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $251,332.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PRA Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in PRA Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the second quarter worth about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PRA Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PRA Group in the first quarter worth about $103,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PRA Group

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.