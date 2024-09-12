Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Power Integrations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.26.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,144.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,144.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,704 shares of company stock worth $255,359. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 69.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 23.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

