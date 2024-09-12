PotCoin Trading 30% Lower This Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $23.70 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 30% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00108704 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011733 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000077 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

