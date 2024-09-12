POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $64.00

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.00, but opened at $66.29. POSCO shares last traded at $66.15, with a volume of 52,625 shares changing hands.
POSCO Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.30.
POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On POSCO
POSCO Company Profile
POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than POSCO
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Stock Average Calculator
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.