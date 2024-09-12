POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $64.00

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.00, but opened at $66.29. POSCO shares last traded at $66.15, with a volume of 52,625 shares changing hands.

POSCO Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.30.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POSCO

POSCO Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,810,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000.

(Get Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.