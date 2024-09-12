Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of POR opened at $47.80 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on POR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 767.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

