Ponke (PONKE) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Ponke (PONKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Ponke has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Ponke has a total market cap of $118.30 million and approximately $10.39 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ponke token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000096 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ponke Token Profile

Ponke’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,544,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. The official website for Ponke is www.ponke.xyz. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol.

Buying and Selling Ponke

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,226. The last known price of Ponke is 0.25021078 USD and is down -4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $10,457,117.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ponke should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ponke using one of the exchanges listed above.

