PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) vs. Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Critical Survey

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Femasys shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of PolyPid shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Femasys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get PolyPid alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PolyPid and Femasys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 1 0 3.00 Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

PolyPid presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 287.81%. Femasys has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 839.96%. Given Femasys’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Femasys is more favorable than PolyPid.

PolyPid has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Femasys has a beta of -2.81, indicating that its share price is 381% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PolyPid and Femasys”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$23.86 million ($12.64) -0.29 Femasys $950,096.00 26.55 -$14.25 million ($0.84) -1.35

Femasys has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. Femasys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and Femasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -969.85% -121.65% Femasys -1,757.16% -119.97% -76.52%

Summary

Femasys beats PolyPid on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Femasys

(Get Free Report)

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination. It also develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. The company offers its products to reproductive endocrinologists for infertility products, obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, and women's healthcare provider organizations. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.