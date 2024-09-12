Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($11.77) price target on the stock.

Pollen Street Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:POLN opened at GBX 704 ($9.21) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 706.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 677.11. The stock has a market cap of £438.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1,005.71 and a beta of 0.22. Pollen Street Group has a 52-week low of GBX 500 ($6.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 775 ($10.13).

Pollen Street Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a GBX 26.50 ($0.35) dividend. This is a boost from Pollen Street Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. This represents a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Pollen Street Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,571.43%.

About Pollen Street Group

Pollen Street PLC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

