Planet Labs PBC (PL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/10/2024 – Planet Labs PBC had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.50 to $3.10. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Planet Labs PBC had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Planet Labs PBC had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $2.00 to $2.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Planet Labs PBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Planet Labs PBC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PL traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,901. The company has a market capitalization of $578.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $2.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth $963,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter valued at about $632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,537,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,270,000 after acquiring an additional 261,019 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 252,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 224.2% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 300,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 207,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

