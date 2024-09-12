Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 1,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Planet Green Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a market cap of $11.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.45.

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Planet Green had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a negative return on equity of 52.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter.

About Planet Green

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef and mutton products; manufactures and sells ethanol fuel and fuel additives, including alcohol based clean fuel, liquid wax, arene, and biomass fuel; and produces formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, and methylal products, as well as vehicles gasoline and diesel products.

