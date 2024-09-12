PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PMF opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

