PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
NYSE PTY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $14.26. 99,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,327. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $15.10.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.