PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 875.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 5,134.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 25,453 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 74,055 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE:PZC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,519. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Cuts Dividend

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.