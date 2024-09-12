PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PCK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,097. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $6.11.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

