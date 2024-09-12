PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Access Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PAXS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.48. 7,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,425. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

