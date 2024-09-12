Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pigeon Stock Performance

Shares of PGENY remained flat at $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of -0.06. Pigeon has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $2.96.

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Pigeon had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $176.82 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pigeon will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Pigeon Company Profile

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

