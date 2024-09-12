PHX Minerals (PHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.11 million, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.57.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

PHX Minerals Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.