Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells $39,897.00 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) SVP David Linetsky sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $39,897.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Tuesday, July 16th, David Linetsky sold 1,820 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $43,206.80.

On Thursday, June 20th, David Linetsky sold 66 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $1,302.18.

On Tuesday, June 18th, David Linetsky sold 41 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $787.20.

Phreesia Stock Up 1.9 %

PHR stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 402,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHR. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phreesia

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,148,000 after acquiring an additional 194,035 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,941,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,451,000 after acquiring an additional 716,374 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 224,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.