Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Sells $60,961.50 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $60,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,493.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Phreesia Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE PHR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,574. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Phreesia by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Phreesia by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Phreesia by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.
