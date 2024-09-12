Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.76 and last traded at $29.61. 5,737,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 38,125,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

