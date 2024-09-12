PFG Advisors Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

DFAC opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $31.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

