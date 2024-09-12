PFG Advisors Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 675.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 40.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,181,458. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $225.07 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

