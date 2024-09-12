PFG Advisors Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $18,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average is $79.33. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $84.57.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

