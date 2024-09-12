PFG Advisors Has $7.80 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,164 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $50.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.03.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

