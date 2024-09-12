PFG Advisors Buys 4,135 Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 3.31% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 114,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 414,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Kopp LeRoy C bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IMTB opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $44.70.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

