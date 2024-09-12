PFG Advisors Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,350 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $91.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

