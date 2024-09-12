Peter Stephens Buys 155,755 Shares of Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) Stock

Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK – Get Free Report) insider Peter Stephens purchased 155,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,478.35 ($17,652.23).
Etherstack Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Etherstack Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Etherstack
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- What are earnings reports?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Etherstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etherstack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.