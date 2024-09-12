Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Petco Health and Wellness updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.04)-(0.03) EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.040–0.030 EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 32.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WOOF shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.49.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

