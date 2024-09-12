Perritt Capital Management Inc Trims Position in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Global Self Storage were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Global Self Storage Price Performance

NASDAQ:SELF opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.25. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

Global Self Storage Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.64%.

(Free Report)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.