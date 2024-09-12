Perritt Capital Management Inc Raises Stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Perritt Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned 0.36% of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 219,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after buying an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after buying an additional 51,122 shares during the period.

Get Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF alerts:

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSTL opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.43 and a 1 year high of $56.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.