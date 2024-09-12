Perritt Capital Management Inc Raises Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned 0.33% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

CVGI opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $112.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $229.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.69 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.