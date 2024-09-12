Perritt Capital Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Perritt Capital Management Inc cut its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 95,120.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 54.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth $181,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $1,192,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

NYSE UTI opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $871.58 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

