Perritt Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 723.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,144,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,847,000 after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TOTL stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $41.63.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

