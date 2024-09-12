Perritt Capital Management Inc Has $500,000 Stake in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Perritt Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mayville Engineering by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 39,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 49.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 96,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Mayville Engineering Stock Up 0.5 %

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.65 million, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $163.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, EVP Ryan F. Raber sold 21,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $411,878.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,564.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price target on Mayville Engineering from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on MEC

Mayville Engineering Profile

(Free Report)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.