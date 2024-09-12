Perritt Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 12,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,910,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 78,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.