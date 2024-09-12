Perritt Capital Management Inc Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,411,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 99,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,702,000 after acquiring an additional 518,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

DGRO stock opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $62.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.09.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

