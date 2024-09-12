Perritt Capital Management Inc Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Perritt Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $105,284,000 after purchasing an additional 35,224 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 8.4% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 286,295 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $85,843,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $284.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.47 and a 200-day moving average of $272.95. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.96.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

